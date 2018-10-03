PALO ALTO, Calif. — Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his family received a rock-star reception as they entered through the doors of the Palo Alto Hills Country Club Sept. 29 to attend Pratham USA’s annual San Francisco Bay Area gala.
Pratham is India’s largest education-focused NGO; it has impacted more than eight million low-income children through its reading and learning program and vocational training modules. Pratham also runs the annual ASER survey — with funding from Google’s philanthropic arm — a massive undertaking which records reading and math abilities for children in 600,000 Indian villages.
The glamorous evening event, attended by many of Silicon Valley’s Indian American glitterati, raised $1.2 million. AGK Karunakaran, past president of the Pratham San Francisco Bay Area chapter, told India-West ahead of the event that the chapter was well on its way to meet its $2 million fundraising goal for the year.
In an e-mail after the gala, Pichai told India-West: “Pratham and Google have worked together for many years to find effective, scalable ways to help children in India learn basic reading and math skills. Our partnership is built on shared principles.”
“We both believe that knowledge is the key to opportunity and that every single child deserves a chance. Google is proud to work with an organization that has such a profound and positive impact,” said the Indian American executive, who has helmed Google since 2015.
Pichai gave a brief speech onstage after receiving Pratham’s Corporate Leadership Award.
“While most children in rural India attend schools, they are not proficient in math and reading,” said Pichai. “Access to knowledge is the key to opportunity,” he said, adding: “My parents made sure I had a good education.”
Despite the 2009 Right to Education Act, which guarantees every child in India access to education, more than 100 million are illiterate, noted Pratham’s CEO Rukmini Banerji, a former economist who – with Pratham founder Madhav Chavan – has developed many of the organization’s unique teaching methods. Banerji noted onstage that a decade ago, only 11 million of India’s children had reached 8th grade. Today, 22 million kids reach the 8th grade and the majority continue their studies beyond that level, she said.
The Pratham approach is unique: kids at Pratham’s schools are grouped by proficiency, rather than grade level, which means no child falls behind. Pratham’s reading program teaches most children to read in 30 to 60 days. In an interview with India-West on the sidelines of the gala, Banerji noted with pride that by age 18, 80 percent of Pratham’s alumni are still enrolled in some form of education.
Through its vocational training program, Pratham has trained 25,000 youth across India in skills necessary to a 21st century Indian economy, Banerji said, relating the tale of a young woman in Kohlapur who went through Pratham’s automotive maintenance training module, and then decided to set up her own motorcycle garage. “Her father, an auto rickshaw driver, told her, ‘set it up and I’ll come work for you,’” related Banerji. “We need to ensure that there are opportunities after education,” she said, noting the organization’s training programs in hospitality, nursing, auto repair, tailoring, and other skills.
Banerji said the vocational skilling program also aims to raise micro entrepreneurs who have access to capital, mentoring, and knowing how to write a business plan, amongst a myriad of business skills.
Over the past couple of years, the organization has expanded its Pra-Digi program, which allows students in villages to learn via an electronic tablet. Pratham has provided more than 20,000 tablets — at a cost of $100 per device — over the past two years, to groups of 10 kids in over 1,000 villages. Banerji said the devices are critical to helping students explore outside of textbook and formal classroom learning, and also allow children to teach each other.
The tablets are respected, she said onstage, noting that – in one household she visited, the device was placed alongside several deities. Each morning, as the figures received a tikka blessing, so did the tablet, she noted, eliciting laughter from the packed ballroom.
In a live feed from India during the gala, Pratham students displayed projects they had worked on using the Pra-Digi tablets. One boy displayed a solar bicycle he had made using instructions from a Google search, and parts he bought from Amazon. Another showed a money-printing machine he had built to print Rs. 10 notes. A young woman displayed her knowledge of magnets and opposing forces from knowledge she had gained on the internet. Heartwarmingly, the group sang the Woody Guthrie classic: “This Land is Your Land.”
Vajinder Thakur, head of Pratham Punjab, discussed the organization’s early childhood education program, which currently has enrolled 140,000 young learners. “Children who do not attend early childhood education programs do not get the emotional support they need to continue their education,” said Thakur, adding that one million children will get a boost in learning through the ECE program.
Ari Daman, a new member of Pratham’s Bay Area board of directors, told India-West he had seen the Early Childhood Education program first-hand on a recent visit to Delhi.” The Pratham school in Delhi was very structured. At the government school, the kids were just sitting there and the teachers weren’t engaging them. It was eye-opening.”
Daman’s partner, Srinivas Narayanan, who is also a board member, told India-West: “We have seen the value of education as a transformational force. The opportunities we had as kids were very different from those of my parents and grandparents. We want to provide those opportunities for a lot more people.”
Deepa Sureka, chief operating officer at Rakuten, one of Pratham’s sponsors, told India-West she was amazed by the organization’s ability to scale its programs. “I’m hoping this doesn’t stop with just India. There are so many countries around the world that could benefit from Pratham,” she said.
Dinyar 'Dinny' Devitre, former chairman of Pratham USA, told India-West the organization will raise $22 million this year. "Our cause is open to people on every step of the ladder," he said, noting that he is equally delighted by a $100 pledge or a $1 million pledge.
While the work of larger chapters in New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles has been consistent, Devitre noted he was astonished by the ability of smaller chapters to raise half a million dollars. "There are more and more people coming into the Pratham family," he said, noting that 10,000 people across the country have attended a Pratham fundraiser this year.
Devitre said he is heartened to see U.S. foundations warming to Pratham's mission. "They recognize innovation when they see it and are willing to help us as we try more risky things," he said.
