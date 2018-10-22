Santa Clara, Calif.-based Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity firm, Oct. 15 announced that it has named Amit K. Singh as its new president.
Singh, whose appointment was accepted by the firm's board of directors, will assume the role Nov. 1.
"I'm excited and honored to join Nikesh (Arora, Palo Alto Networks CEO) and the team at Palo Alto Networks,” Singh said in a statement. “After extensive discussions with the leadership team and the board, I am convinced that Palo Alto Networks is best positioned to help companies protect their information. I look forward to applying my cloud experience to the challenges facing cybersecurity,” the Indian American executive added.
Previously, Singh was the president of Google Cloud and, most recently, Google's vice president of business and operations in emerging computing platforms, including augmented and virtual reality. He established and helped scale the Google Cloud business, leading several thousand people and growing it into a multibillion-dollar business.
Prior to joining Google, Singh spent 20 years with Oracle in various product, engineering, sales and strategy roles. He helped Oracle acquire and successfully integrate PeopleSoft, Agile and Demantra, helping them accelerate their growth rate post acquisition.
"I'm pleased to welcome Amit to Palo Alto Networks," said Arora. "I have been continually impressed by Amit's leadership and believe his experience growing cloud businesses and driving revenue at scale will help us strengthen our position as the clear leader in cybersecurity."
Singh, who earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a master’s in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer, will succeed Mark Anderson, who will move into an advisory role until May 1, 2019, to facilitate a smooth transition of responsibilities. Singh will report to Arora.
