Shobana Radhakrishnan, director of engineering at Google’s Android TV, recently established a scholarship in computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign honoring the source of her inspiration, her father, S.S. Radhakrishnan.
“My father made continual sacrifices that enabled me to become the person I am today,” the Indian American executive said in a press release. “Without him, I would not have been able to come to the U.S. and launch a career in tech.”
The SS Radhakrishnan Scholarship will support international students who want to pursue their educational dreams—either undergraduate or graduate—at Illinois CS, with a focus on those students with interest in groups that support women in engineering and computer science.
Radhakrishnan serves on the board of a non-profit school foundation that enhances the educational environment of her local high school and a second non-profit that promotes arts in the schools, and she is actively involved with a women-in-tech networking group.
Her father, S.S. Radhakrishnan always advocated for women to have equal educational opportunities, financial independence, and respect.
Although he held management positions in the packaging industry, Radhakrishnan was an engineer at heart, having earned a mechanical engineering degree.
He fully supported her decision to pursue engineering, enabling Shobana to become the first female engineer in their family. His support continued when Shobana decided to pursue a graduate degree in computer science at the University of Illinois.
