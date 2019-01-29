A Google shareholder Jan. 10 has filed a lawsuit against the company’s board alleging it engaged in a long-term scheme to cover up sexual harassment allegations.
The claims, filed by James Martin, say the board, in holding the cover-up, resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for investors.
Martin additionally alleges that the board “made a conscious and intentional (and bad-faith) decision to conceal the sexual harassment at Google” and approved the decision to give severance packages worth millions of dollars to former star executives including Andy Rubin, known as the “father of Android”; and Amit Singhal, the Indian American executive who oversaw Google’s search efforts for 15 years, according to a Baltimore Sun report.
The consequences include what attorneys representing Martin estimate to be hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue and market cap as a result of the payouts, the subsequent reputational cost and the loss of productivity during the global walkout employees staged in November after Rubin and Singhal, who were accused of sexual misconduct, received those severance packages, according to the publication.
The lawsuit is one of the first instances in which shareholders of a major tech company took action to hold the firm accountable for its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, according to the Sun.
It comes months after tens of thousands of Google employees from over 40 offices around the world walked out of work to show solidarity and support for employees who have been harassed, the report said.
The organizers of the walkout called for more transparency around sexual misconduct allegations; a uniform process for anonymously reporting sexual misconduct; and an end to the requirement that workers agree to resolve complaints of misconduct or discrimination through arbitration, among other demands, it said.
While many of those demands went unanswered, chief executive Sundar Pichai made some concessions, including doing away with arbitration in cases of sexual misconduct and making more details about such cases available to employees in internal reports, the report said.
The damages Martin seeks in the complaint, filed Jan. 10 morning in San Mateo County court, echoed many of those demands. In addition to an elimination of non-disclosure agreements and mandatory arbitration, Martin is asking the court to mandate that Alphabet strengthen its procedures regarding the termination of employees or executives accused of sexual misconduct, the publication said.
He claims company investors are entitled to monetary damages as a result of the board’s alleged abuse of control, gross mismanagement and waste of corporate assets.
He is also calling for substantial changes to Google’s corporate governance, asking that a court direct the company to appoint three new board directors and restructure its voting structure to allow only one vote per share, it said.
The employee organizers of the Google walkout were not aware that shareholders were preparing to sue the board but said they support the lawsuit, though they say the company’s problems go far beyond “abdication of fiduciary duty,” the report said.
