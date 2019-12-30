Connecticut Republicans have chosen Indian American Harry Arora as its nominee for the vacant 151st state House seat that is up for special election.
The Republican Town Committee nominated Arora, who unsuccessfully ran in 2018 against U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, at a Dec. 15 Town Committee in Old Greenwich.
Arora was selected over Board of Education member Peter Sherr to be the Republican nominee in the special election for the rest of new First Selectman Fred Camillo's term in the State Legislature.
“This is a very important election,” Arora said at the event, according to a Connecticut Insider report. “It is one we cannot afford to lose. …We know we have a very important task at hand. We have to win this election.
“We know that the policies that (Gov. Ned Lamont) and the Democrats are pursuing have to be opposed and stopped,” he added. “I can go on and on about the taxes and the regulations and about so many things they are doing that are pushing our residents out of the state.”
He will now face off against Democratic nominee Cheryl Moss in the special election, which is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Fred Camillo resigned from the House seat in Hartford earlier this month after he was sworn in as the town’s new first selectman. The winner will finish the remainder of Camillo’s two-year term, which he was re-elected to in 2018, according to the report.
Arora’s supporters at the caucus pushed hard for him. Michael Spilo, who gave the nominating speech for Arora, said Arora would bring “unique and exceptional qualities” with his private sector experience in financial services and involvement with community nonprofits, the report said.
Sherr’s supporters made the case for his candidacy based on his strong name recognition and his history of winning elections in town, including three terms on the Board of Education.
Randall Smith, who gave the nominating speech for Sherr, said that would be particularly important with such a short time for the campaign, which would also happen during the holiday season, according to the publication.
Arora launched a startup investment management company last year called AlphaStrat. He was a founding partner at Northlander Commodity Advisors before launching his new firm.
The 151st District includes parts of central Greenwich, Cos Cob, Riverside and Old Greenwich. According to town Democratic Registrar of Voters Mary Hegarty all or some of eight of the town’s 12 voting districts are in the 151st.
It has long been a Republican stronghold. Camillo had been in office since 2008, easily winning reelection five times. But Democrats have made gains recently in town, breaking the century-long Republican hold on Greenwich’s seats in the House in 2018 when Democrat Stephen Meskers won in the 150th District, it said.
Republicans turned out in force for last month’s municipal elections, though, giving Camillo a big victory in the first selectman’s race. The GOP also easily won races for selectman, town clerk and tax collector along with majority control of the Board of Estimate and Taxation, according to the report.
DiPreta expressed confidence that Arora would succeed Camillo and continue his legacy. Camillo attended the caucus but did not offer a public endorsement. After the results were in, he gave his full support to Arora, it said.
