NEW YORK, New York — GOPIO International officials, life members and chapter officials from the New York area attended an interactive meeting at the Indian Consulate here Jan. 13 as part of a new initiative, ‘Chalo Consulate’, where as Indian American community representatives they discussed community issues with consulate officials.
Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty, Consul for Trade Devi Prasad Misra, Consul Vipul Mesariya for Political & Press, Information and Culture; Consul Murugesan Ramaswamy, Consular, Passport, Visa & OCI; Consul for Community Affairs A.K. Vijayakrishnan, and head of the Chancery Jaideep Chola were present, according to a press release.
Chakravorty said on the occasion, “To strengthen response management system of Consulate, we have focused on e-Governance solutions and designed in-house a web application named PRAMIT (Pravasi Mitra). Within few months of its launch it has become very popular among the users. PRAMIT web application has dashboard based centralized monitoring and response system for calls as well as messages form users. At present through PRAMIT we are able to monitor as well as reply every call/queries within one business day. It is very simple and user-friendly web application.”
According to the consul general, on an average the consulate handles 800 to 1,000 applications per day. In the last year, through PRAMIT, it handled over 16,000 queries as well as processed over 4,000 other services applications (Aug.-Dec. 2019) and answered over 32,000 calls (April-Dec. 2019). PRAMIT has been proven to be an effective e-governance tool, he said. “Most importantly, we never missed a single call/message after PRAMIT was launched and our website has been visited by around 2.7 million people in the 13 months,” added Chakravorty.
GOPIO representatives present included chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham, international coordinators Lal Motwani and Harbachan Singh, GOPIO-New York vice president Inderjit Singh, GOPIO-CT president Ashok Nichani, GOPIO-central New York president Patsy Leopald, and GOPIO North Jersey vice president Dhnanjay Desai. GOPIO also invited a few other community representatives to the meeting including from South Asian Council for Social Services and The Kerala Center.
GOPIO officials presented Chakravorty with two First Day Covers released by the U.S. Postal Service at the First Convention of People of Indian Origin in New York in 1989. “It was a highly productive meeting,” said Abraham.
(0) comments
