NEW YORK – GOPIO chapters in the New York area (Manhattan, New York, Connecticut and Central Jersey), in collaboration with IMPACT Project. organized an interactive Zoom session Oct. 8, celebrating the Indian American community’s emerging political leaders in the Northeast, according to a press release.
Moderated by Raj Goyle, former member of the Kansas State Assembly and co-founder, IMPACT, the session showcased several Indian American leaders from the Northeast on how they developed interest in public service, their challenges and the sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished. Describing himself as a pioneer in U.S. politics, Goyle said, “When I had joined politics, I did not know much of politics. I was one of the first to be elected to any State Assembly. And I am proud to be part of the new generation of PIOs/NRIs in politics,” said Goyle. He is currently the CEO of Bodhala, a legal technology company, and resides in New York City/
In his opening remarks, Gautam Mukunda of The Center for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, educated the audience on the history of adult franchise in the U.S., and took the audience down memory lane, when the first Indian American congressman, Dalip Singh Saund, was elected to the U.S. Congress in the 1950s. Pointing to the many Indian American candidates running for office, he said, “Every one of you gives me hope. People in U.S. believe that Indian Americans are capable of becoming leaders in the nation.”
New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, a candidate for the New York State Senate District 56, said he is “proud of the community he has come to represent. My constituents sought change and they got the change by electing me.”Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani, a candidate for Ohio State Senate District 6, noted that he is the second Indian American ever elected to a statewide office and he is one of the only Republicans of Indian origin to be elected. “I work hard to reach across the aisle and cooperate with people in both the parties to legislate,” he said.
Jeremy Cooney from Rochester, New York, a candidate for the New York State Senate District 56, said, “I am from India. I was adopted as a young child. My commitment is to give back to the community.”
New Hampshire State Rep. Latha Mangipudi, who is a candidate for the New Hampshire House of Representatives 35th District for a 5th term, shared with the audience about her own life, challenges in becoming a female non-white elected official from a state which is majority white.
Rupande Mehta from New Jersey, a candidate for New Jersey’s State Senate District 25, told the audience: “Coming from Mumbai, seeking freedom, I am running for office, because representation matters,” adding, “I am ready to take on the most conservative, who has no regard for public safety.”
NJ State Rep. Raj Mukherji from NJ’s 33rd District said, “My story is simple.” Stating that it is “premature to say we have arrived. Our community’s vote matters. We are proud to be Brown hibernated community.”
Kesha Ram, a candidate for the Vermont State Senate Chittenden District, said she “got engaged with the community for a long time, where we care for each other.”
Deepak Raj, co-founder of the Indian American Impact Project, in his remarks, noted that there are as many as 70 Indian Americans running for office in the upcoming elections around the nation. “This is our time,” said Raj. “Across the country, a record number of Indian Americans are running for office. We can’t leave it to chance that they will win on their own. We owe them our support — and we have a plan to help them run, win, and lead. We are nowhere on the ceiling yet. We are at an early stage. But I am thrilled to be where we are today. There is lots to be excited about 2020 and beyond.”
GOPIO chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham, coordinator of the event, in his welcome address underscored the need for Indian Americans to come together and help elect the candidates across the nation, who are standing for election.
