The Connecticut chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin Dec. 14 held its annual holiday party, at which it elected its officials for 2019 while also raising funds for the Teach for America charity.
The new executive committee members for 2019, who were all elected unanimously, include Anita Bhat as president; Santosh Gannu as executive vice president; Bhavna Juneja as vice president; Prasad Chintalapudi as secretary; Gayatri Mahesh as joint secretary; Shelly Nichani as the immediate past president; and Srinivas Akarapu and Shailesh Naik as trustees.
Dr. Thomas Abraham, Neelam Narang, Sanjay Santhanam and Varghese Ninan will continue as trustees, the organization said in its Dec. 17 news release.
At the General Body meeting, president Anita Bhat gave a report of the activities in 2018. Bhat said that the chapter’s signature event was its Annual Awards Banquet at which those Indian Americans from Connecticut who have achieved in various fields were recognized.
GOPIO-CT gave scholarships to three graduating high school students and one student joining Norwalk Community College. GOPIO-CT sponsored five soup kitchens at the New Covenant House in Stamford where GOPIO-CT volunteers also cooked and served the food, the release said.
GOPIO-CT also participated in the cancer walk to raise funds for Stamford Hospital’s Bennet Cancer Center.
Following the election, GOPIO-CT had its annual holiday party which also served as a fundraiser for Teach For America, whose executive director from New Haven Nate Snow spoke at the event on the organization’s mission to "enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation's most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.”
Two of Connecticut’s newly elected assemblymen, Raghib Allie-Brennan and Matt Blumenthal, were honored guests who committed to closely work with community groups such GOPIO-CT for the welfare of Connecticut’s residents as well as the society at large.
