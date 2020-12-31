Dignitaries and GOPIO-CT officials at the annual holiday party and fundraiser (l-r): Consul General of India in New York Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, Stamford David Martin, GOPIO chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham and GOPIO-CT president Ashok Nichani. The organizing committee of GOPIO-CT had put together a grand celebration of India’s 74th Independence Day, connecting Indian Americans, community leaders and elected officials virtually. (photo provided)