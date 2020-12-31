GOPIO-CT recently held its annual election during its annual holiday party which also served as a fundraiser for a local charity.
The virtual event netted $5,000 for Building One Community of Stamford, which helps new immigrants in Connecticut.
At the general body meeting, Ashok Nichani was re-elected as president. Other elected officials included: Prasad Chintalapudi as executive vice president; Dr. Jaya Daptadar as vice president; Prachi Narayan as secretary; Meera Banta as joint secretary; and Viresh Sharma as treasurer.
Two trustees were re-elected: Dr. Thomas Abraham and Neelam Narang.
Nichani shared that in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, GOPIO-CT did some “outstanding work in helping local food pantries and providing KN95 masks for frontline workers.”
Secretary Rajneesh listed all the activities conducted in the year which included major initiatives such as delivering food items to frontline healthcare workers at Stamford Hospital, donating cash, and replenishing food items for the homeless and needy at New Covenant House in Stamford, Lower Fairfield County Food Pantry and Food Bank of Lower Fairfield. In addition, the chapter imported KN95 masks and donated to Wilton Meadow Healthcare facility in Wilton, Connecticut, and Stamford Hospital.
Consul General of India in New York Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, who attended the event as the chief guest, praised GOPIO-CT for its work helping local service organizations. Stamford Mayor David Martin also complimented the organization for its work helping the local food pantries during the lockdown, according to a press release.
Many of the regular programs were held virtually. The chapter participated in the annual walkathon fundraiser for Bennet Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital.
The organizing committee of GOPIO-CT put together a grand celebration of India’s 74th Independence Day, connecting Indian Americans, community leaders and elected officials virtually.
The chapter also held its annual Diwali celebration on Zoom, an interactive meeting with Congressman Jim Himes and a webinar on major changes on U.S. taxes and financial/retirement planning.
Dr. Thomas Abraham, chairman of GOPIO International, said that GOPIO-CT is the “most active chapter among over one hundred GOPIO chapters worldwide,” added the press release.
