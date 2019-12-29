STAMFORD, Conn. — GOPIO-CT held its annual election during its annual holiday party and fundraiser for a local charity on Dec. 13 at the Hampton Inn and Suites here.
The new team is headed by Indian Americans Ashok Nichani as president, Srinivas Akarapu as exec. VP, Prasad Chintalapudi as VP, Dr. Rajneesh Misra as secretary, Biru Sharma as treasurer and Meera Banta as joint secretary. Anita Bhat will continue in the executive committee as immediate past president, according to a press release.
Two trustees were elected: Shelly Nichani and Bhavna Juneja.
The GOPIO-CT holiday party also served as a fundraiser for the Children’s Learning Center, a local charity. A donation of $5000 was presented to the charity’s chief executive officer, Marc E. Jaffe.
In previous years, GOPIO has raised funds for other charities, including the Women's Mentoring Network of Stamford, Future 5 of Stamford, and Teach for America, a national organization.
