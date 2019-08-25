Six distinguished Indian Americans were honored for their achievements and contributions to society at the 13th annual gala and awards night of the Connecticut chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin.
The theme for the banquet, held July 27 at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut, was ‘A Better Tomorrow, Green Carpet Gala,’ with an emphasis on environmental balance and social justice.
The 2019 awardees are: Connecticut state Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan, for achievement in political involvement; Dr. Ravi Dhar, George Rogers Clark professor of management and marketing at Yale School of Management and professor of psychology at Yale University, for business management; Dr. Sathya Motupally, chief operating officer at Doosan Fuel Cell America, for engineering; Dr. D. R. Nagaraj, principal research fellow at Cytec Solva, for applied sciences; and Dinyar Wadia, principal of Wadia Associates, for architecture.
In addition, the GOPIO-CT President’s Award for a young professional was presented to Dr. Asha Kapur Shah, associate hospital epidemiologist and associate director of infectious diseases at Stamford Hospital.
“It was again a celebration not just of the accomplishments of our awardees, but also a tribute to a strong and vibrant Indian American community that has excelled in almost all areas,” said Dr. Thomas Abraham, GOPIO International founder president and chairman of GOPIO-CT Awards Committee.
“Our mission at GOPIO-CT has been to actively participate in the local community through involvement in community events and providing advocacy on issues important to Indian Americans. This lofty goal of providing services and a political voice to the local Indian population has evolved into an exemplary community service organization thanks to the tremendous support of our local Indian community,” said GOPIO-CT president Anita Bhat.
Bhat described the many flagship events the organization conducts every year. “We take pride in serving at local soup kitchens, addressing important issues through speaker series, participating in local walkathons, celebrate Diwali festival, India’s Independence Day, cricket matches, organize health series, recognize high achievers and our scholarship program funds many students’ education,” Bhat added.
Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, in his address, thanked GOPIO for playing a major role in cementing the U.S.-India relations and appealed to the lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, who was in the audience, for their support in promoting bilateral relations.
“India has a special relation with Connecticut since Indian companies are setting up their office in Connecticut as Infosys opened its technology and innovation hub in Harford,” said Chakravorty.
Chakravorty also invited the community to the reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Houston, Texas.
Senator Richard Blumenthal said that there are bilateral issues between the U.S. and India which need to be resolved.
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said that the Norwalk Public Library will now have a collection of books from India which will be launched Sept. 15.
For the fifth year in a row, GOPIO-CT scholarship for college tuitions was given out to four young students from Connecticut towards their higher education. The scholarships were presented to Rahul Katre, Rishabh Sahu, Annwesha Roy Chowdhury and Anne Jordan Nanai.
The event was attended by over 250 guests from across the state of Connecticut and New York, including community leaders, elected officials, and honorees.
Prominent among those who attended and spoke at the annual gala included Connecticut State Senator Tony Hwang and Connecticut State Assemblyman Dr. Prasad Srinivasan.
The gala, which began with a mesmerizing Kuchipudi dance ‘Swara Pallavi’ by Roopa Modha and was followed by a performance by comedian Dr. Sandip Sen, also included other performances, a cocktail reception and dinner.
