The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin - Connecticut chapter, an Indian American member supported community service organization, has given Stamford-based “Building One Community” $5,000 to help new immigrants in Connecticut.
The funds were raised during the organization’s recent annual holiday party. On Jan. 8, GOPIO-CT officials visited the Building One Community’s office and presented a check for $5,000 to B1C’s executive director Dr. Anka Badurina.
Building One Community’s mission is to advance the successful integration of immigrants and their families. The GOPIO-CT officials also discussed other ways to get help for B1C from Indian American community volunteers as mentors and as computer/ IT technical experts.
“We, in GOPIO, promote all our chapters to contribute to the local communities and as a financially successful group in America, we owe to the society especially when the pandemic has hard hit the lower income communities,” said Dr. Thomas Abraham, GOPIO-CT trustee and chairman of GOPIO International.
Each year, the organization selects a charity which provides services to the local community. Since 2016, GOPIO-CT has supported Women’s Mentoring Network, Future 5, Teach for America and Children’s Learning Center of Fairfield, according to a news release.
Over the last 14 years, GOPIO-CT, a chapter of GOPIO International, has become an active and dynamic organization hosting interactive sessions with policy makers and academicians, community events, youth mentoring and networking workshops, and working with other area organizations to help create a better future, added the release.
