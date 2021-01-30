The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin - Connecticut chapter officials Jan. 8 presented a $5,000 check to Dr. Anka Badurina, executive director at “Building One Community,” a Stamford-based charity that helps new immigrants in Connecticut. (L-r): GOPIO-CT executive vice president Prasad Chintalapudi, trustee Joe Simon, Badurina, trustee and comptroller Dr. Thomas Abraham, and board members Srinivas Akarapu and Rajneesh Misra. (photo provided)