The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut chapter July 16 announced plans to honor six outstanding achievers of the Indian American community in Connecticut during its 13th annual awards banquet.
The banquet, to be held July 27 at the Stamford Marriott Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut, will honor six individuals for their achievements in profession and service to the nation, the organization said.
Those being honored include Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan, Dr. Ravi Dhar, Dr. Sathya Motupally, Dr. D.R. Nagaraj, Dr. Asha Kapoor Shah and Dinyar Wadia.
“We select the awardees who have made an impact in our society and/or those who provide outstanding service,” GOPIO-CT president Anita Bhat said in a statement.
GOPIO International founder president Dr. Thomas Abraham and chairman of GOPIO-CT Awards Committee said, “These awardees are role models for our new generations and GOPIO-CT has a done great job in building up a good image of India and Indian Americans in Connecticut.”
Chief guest at the banquet will be Indian Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty. Other honored guests will include U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rillings, New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, Connecticut State Sens. Carlo Leone and Tony Hwang, and Connecticut State Reps. Dr. Prasad Srinivasan and Raghib Allie-Brennan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.