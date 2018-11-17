The Health Council of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin International, in partnership with the New York Consulate General of India, Oct. 27 hosted “A Health Summit for the Indian Diaspora” at the Consulate General of India in New York.
The summit was inaugurated by New York Consul General of India Sandeep Chakravorty and GOPIO International chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham, and concluded with an award presentation to former GOPIO president Ashook Ramsaran.
There is so much confusion regarding health practices – what advice to take, what to do or avoid, what diet to adopt, or fitness to practice etc. with so much changing literature on health topics,” Chakravorty said at the event.
The goal of the summit was to educate Indian Americans on their individual risk of developing diabetes and heart disease and, more importantly, how to manage these risk factors to improve their overall health.
“Towards that goal, we want to educate our community about treatment and prevention of diseases using modern medicine and alternative medicine, as well as to improve health and wellness by nutritious supplements, yoga and meditation,” Abraham noted.
Moderated by GOPIO Health Council chair Dr. Tushar Patel, the panel of health experts included keynote speaker Rahul Shukla, president and CEO of S.S. Technologies and Shukla Medical; and guest speaker Hitesh Bhatt, founder and CTO of Bhatt Foundation and CCS Technology Solutions.
Speakers and specialists from the tri-state area shared their expertise and provided practical tips on managing one’s health and wellness, especially in the prevention of heart disease and diabetes, GOPIO said in a news release.
Other speakers included Dr. Meena Murthy, an endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism specialist; oral health Dr. Shankar Iyer; Dr. Anurag Pande, vice president of Sabinsa Corp.; Dr. Ravindra Amin, a geriatric psychiatrist; nurse practitioner Varsha Singh; and physical therapist Binny Talati, among others.
Insightful health and wellness topics included diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, oral health, osteoporosis, emotional health, successful aging, life style modifications, joint disorders, medication management, alternative medicine, herbal remedies, access to care via tele-health, meditation, yoga breathing to reduce stress, and wisdom to handle mind and emotions, GOPIO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.