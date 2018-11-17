The GOPIO Health Summit was inaugurated by Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty along with other Consulate officials, sponsors and GOPIO officials: (from left) Amit Kucheria, Kunal Gupta, Dr. Asha Samant, Lal Motwani and Rahul Shukla (not visible), Harbachan Singh, Consul General Chakravorty, Deputy Consul General Shatrugna Sinha, Dr. Tushar Patel, Nami Kaur, Ram Gadhavi, Hitesh Bhatt, Rockland County Council Woman Aney Paul and Dr. Thomas Abraham. (photo provided)