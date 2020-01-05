ARTESIA, Calif. – The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, Los Angeles Chapter, at a meeting here Dec. 15 installed a new team of officers. Kewal Kanda, trustee for GOPIO-LA who acted as election officer, administered the oath of office effective for two years, starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Elected unanimously to office, according to a press release, were: Rajinder Dhunna as president; vice president. Kalika Gupta; secretary, Soruba Rani Kuusto; treasurer, Aparna Hande; joint secretary, Dr. Asmath Noor and chairperson, Anju Garg.
Dhunna, currently interim president of GOPIO-LA, is a realtor and businessman who owns a gas station and two assisted care homes. Active in the community for a several years, he has previously served as president of FIA-SC and the Rajput Association of America.
After the installation, Dhunna administered the oath of office to newly selected chairs and co-chairs for various sub-committees: Mini Guleria, Lakshmi Shad, Sunil Garg, Suresh Chandna, Baljinder Tahim and Manju Madan. Kanda, Ashok Madan and Navin Gupta were appointed trustees for two years.

