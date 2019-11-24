NORWALK, Calif. – The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-International in coordination with GOPIO-Los Angeles organized a “Heart Disease and Diabetes Summit” Nov. 17 at the Joy of Sharing Community Center here, under the guidance of two award winning nurses, Aparna Hande and Rani Kuusto. Both Indian Americans are also co-chairs for GOPIO-International's Health and Wellness Council.
About 125 people attended the free summit and learned first-hand, directly from the subject matter experts, the complications and effects of heart disease and diabetes on various parts of the human body. Six doctors and two nurses, a speech therapist, a dietetic nutritional expert and a yoga expert enlightened the audience as to how heart disease and diabetes can be prevented and managed. They engaged the audience effectively in a culturally sensitive manner and in laymen's terms.
Kewal Kanda, GOPIO-International treasurer, acknowledged the organizers and supporters of the event, including GOPIO-LA’s president Rajinder Dhunna and chairman Navin Gupta.
Cardiologist and surgeon Dr. Harvinder Sahota was the keynote speaker. Dr. Prakash Narain, geriatrician; Dr. Indy Gujral, cardiologist; Dr. Muni Nithyananada, cardiothoracic surgeon; Dr. Ajit Singh Sawhney, nephrologist; Dr. Asmath Noor, dentist; Charu Shivakumar, speech pathologist; Anju Garg, health dietetic expert and Dr. Vijaya Kavuri, yoga instructor, were other speakers.
In the Q&A that followed, members in the audience were happy to obtain answers to their questions and, in a few cases, answers to their personal medical situation.
Attendees were also given gift bags filled with goodies and folders containing printed material about heart disease and diabetes.
