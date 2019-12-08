LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Global Organization for People of Indian Origin-LA
marked Thanksgiving by engaging in the clean-up of Cherry Beach here. On Nov. 24 volunteers combed the shores and collected over 15 bags of trash.
Drew Brucker from Rubicon Global pointed out approximately one truckload of
plastic enters the ocean every single minute. He said, “Styrofoam takes 80 years to decompose, aluminum takes 200 years to decompose, and plastic takes 400 years to decompose." GOPIO-LA said it “cherishes doing service to community” and beach cleaning was one way to do it and help keep the planet green. (photo provided)
