The Global Organization for People of Indian Origin Sept. 24 held a global virtual event, launching the Manhattan, New York, chapter.
The new chapter, inaugurated by Consul General of India in New York Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, has a new team led by president Shivender Sofat.
The event was attended by several Indian American community and business leaders from around the New York region, according to a GOPIO news release.
“It’s a privilege to be able to join you all in inaugurating the GOPIO chapter, which will strengthen GOPIO, the NRI community and the Consulate in New York,” Jaiswal said at the event.
Dr. Thomas Abraham, chairman of GOPIO International, also opened the event with comments, saying, “During the Covid-19 period, GOPIO chapters have been making financial contributions and replenishing food items at the food pantries serving the needy. Some chapters also provided N-95 medical masks to frontline workers.”
The international chair added about the new chapter, “In Manhattan, there are a large number of Indian American young professionals who move to the city from all over the country. Also, many parents are moving to Manhattan to be closer with their grownup children who work in New York City. We have been receiving enquiries from those who move to the city to join a GOPIO chapter and we want to make that happen.”
Added Sofat: “GOPIO was started in New York City and now we are back in action reviving the organization in the city, where 60 to 70 percent of NRIs have a connection.”
The president of the chapter continued about its goals: “Motivate our Indian Diaspora community to participate and help in local charitable and social service activities including soup kitchens and walkathons benefitting local charities; organize seminars and symposium on subjects of interest to the Indian Diaspora community; host elected officials from New York and India with interactive sessions; a welcome networking reception and dinner for all new students from India who join colleges and universities in New York city; and, Build an Indian American Youth and Young Professionals network and organize program for them.”
Among the attendees at the event were public officials like New York state Senator Kevin Thomas, who described the launch of the GIPIO chapter in Manhattan as “awesome” and thanked “GOPIO for bringing us together as one family.”
He praised the Indian Diaspora for its great contributions to the larger American community.
“I am so proud to be the first Indian American senator in NY,” Thomas said.
Meanwhile, Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American candidate for the New York state Assembly called upon the Indian Diaspora to stand united to promote India and its heritage in the United States.
Neeta Jain, a Democratic leader from Queens and national delegate for presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is running for city council, shared her 30 years of fight for “equality and cultural recognition, which is ongoing.”
