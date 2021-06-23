The Global Origin of People of Indian Origin in Manhattan, New York, and Happy Life Yoga, in cooperation with the Indian Panorama and Indian American Forum-Long Island, organized an event on International Yoga Day to raise awareness about yoga and raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.
Tirlok Malik, Indian American Emmy-nominated filmmaker and co-creator of Happy Life Yoga, initiated the event, hosting an interactive and informative yoga session featuring experts and speakers across all walks of life.
“A way of living inspired by the wisdom of Ayurveda, yoga and Indian philosophy is beneficial for everyone. In the aftermath of COVID, the world has realized that it is of paramount importance to have a good health, physically and emotionally, and the Happy Life Yoga platform can show how to achieve it,” said Malik.
Consul General of India in New York Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, who was the chief guest, commented: “Yoga is a way of life. The idea of yoga is truly universal and it must be heard, celebrated and promoted in each and every part of our society and community. The key is to not just celebrate yoga as a health practice, for it needs to be celebrated in its entirety.”
He highlighted how the International Yoga Day has evolved into a major annual event that is celebrated across the globe ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.
Dr. Bhuvan Lall, award-winning filmmaker, international entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author, touched upon the importance of yoga in our day-to-day life, advising, “Everybody wants to be happy. Everybody wants to have a long life and yoga provides the answer by teaching us how to deal with unhappy situations that we come across. So, yoga is really the way forward.”
Sangeeta Agrawal, CEO and founder of Helpsy, added: “The first step involves preparing oneself as that equips one to deal with the situation. Further one must reach out to experts for their advice and guidance allowing one to make and execute plans aimed at recovery from the ailment.”
Deborah Fishman Shelby, founder and executive director of FED, talked about the teachings of Judaism while sharing examples from Torah and exploring the idea of happiness.
Ranju Narang emphasized upon the need to inhale and exhale out all the negativity and toxicity.
Indu Jaiswal, chairperson, Indian American Forum, and an accomplished dietician and nutritionist, spoke about the importance of a balance diet for a happy life.
Neil and Andrea Garvey, publishers/editors of the Creations Magazine, who have been vegans for over three decades, emphasized the need for communication between partners.
Vegan activist Anil Narang talked about the benefits of a vegan diet for a healthy living.
Pallavi Verma Belwariar, a founding life member of GOPIO-Manhattan, entertained the viewers with her melodious voice.
GOPIO-Manhattan president Shivender Sofat spoke about importance of yoga in daily life, discussed chapter activities and motivated everyone to donate generously towards the fundraiser.
Dr. Thomas Abraham, GOPIO chairman, complimented GOPIO-Manhattan for taking this initiative and organizing several other programs during the COVID-19 period in the last year.
Abraham also appealed to the attendees to support the Covid relief fund and GOPIO-Manhattan’s Community Feeding, conducted every last Monday of the month. A Community Feeding is organized by the chapter providing vegetarian lunch for the homeless and needy at Tomkins Square Park in Manhattan.
The chapter appeals to the community to support the initiative by being a volunteer and/or a sponsor, said a press release.
Happy Life Yoga is the creation of Tirlok Malik and the Ayurveda Cafe team. It is essentially an educational platform that offers a unique holistic approach to health and happiness using tools from Ayurveda, Indian philosophy and yoga to help better manage modern-day challenges such as work, finances, relationships, family and other social pressures, said a press release. It was launched in June 2019 in New York.
