The Global Origin of People of Indian Origin in Manhattan, New York, along with SwarTaal Musicals, June 6 held a virtual fundraising musical evening to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India.
The fundraiser was initiated by Pallavi Verma Belwariar, of SwarTaal Musicals and a founding life member of GOPIO-Manhattan.
Belwariar was joined by Bhargavi Naidana, Kaushal Sampat and Smita Sinha. The singers chose soulful romantic songs of the yester years of Bollywood music for the evening mesmerizing the attendees. Additionally, a few paintings by Belwariar were exhibited and sold to support the noble cause, the news release said.
“GOPIO International has been raising funds and GOPIO Connecticut and Manhattan chapters have sent Oxygen concentrators to India while other chapters in the US and around the world are providing medical supplies and food for the needy,” Dr. Thomas Abraham, Indian American GOPIO chairman, said.
Abraham complimented GOPIO-Manhattan for taking this initiative and organizing several other programs during the COVID-19 period in the last year, the news release said.
GOPIO-Manhattan president Shivender Sofat thanked the singers for making the evening lively and supporting the charitable event.
He shared few pictures and slides of health kiosks to be set up in five villages in India that will be supported from the donation proceeds collected by GOPIO-Manhattan, according to the release.
Priced at $10 for the ticket, the fundraiser netted over $1,000 from ticket sales and other donations, it said.
In accordance with its mission to serve the larger society and those in need, GOPIO-Manhattan has taken several initiatives in the recent past.
A Community Feeding is organized by the chapter providing vegetarian lunch for the homeless and needy at Tomkins Square Park in Manhattan on the last Monday of every month.
The chapter appeals to the community to support the initiative by being a volunteer and or a sponsor, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.