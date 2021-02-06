During its annual holiday party, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Manhattan held a community feeding while it celebrated its achievements in the last four months since its inauguration in September 2020.
“Last year we have made history, not only by the election of Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice President and reelecting the four House of Representatives but also a record number of lawmakers are elected to the state houses.” GOPIO International chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham said to the full house on Zoom.
The Indian American chairman also launched a new program of GOPIO-Manhattan, Community Feeding, in cooperation with Interfaith Services, where on the last Monday of every month, vegetarian food is served to the homeless and needy at the Tomkins Square Park in Manhattan, New York City. Members can participate as a volunteer or become sponsor of one feeding.
After the brief remarks, the Holiday Party entertainment program started with New York Emmy Award nominee Tirlok Malik as emcee.
GOPIO-Manhattan executive vice president Rajasekhar Vangapaty suggested the audience to become a chapter member. The program ended with a closing remark by GOPIO International coordinator-at-Large Dr. Asha Samant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.