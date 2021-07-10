NEW YORK – GOPIO International, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, may soon realize its long-cherished dream of establishing its world headquarters in the U.S., according to a press release. This will enable the organization to coordinate its activities and interact with the Indian American community and larger diaspora in an ideal manner, it noted.
Talks are ongoing with the CEO and chairman of the Redberri Corporation, Dr. Deepak K. Vyas, in this regard. If things work out according to the plan, GOPIO hopes to inaugurate the headquarters coinciding with the 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris is being invited to inaugurate the opening ceremony. It is also expected that a life size statute of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at the convention center. State and local high dignitaries will be invited and are also expected to attend, said the release.
In the talks with Vyas on June 5, who was the special guest of GOPIO at the Varanasi Governing General Body meeting in India on Jan. 20, 2019, he had graciously offered to accommodate GOPIO’s international headquarters at his convention center edifice in Sandwich, Illinois.
GOPIO president Sunny Kulathakal, international coordinator for N.A. Harbachan Singh, treasurer Sohan Joshi and the president of the Chicago chapter, Gladson Varghese, representing GOPIO, visited the premises and had a preliminary discussion with Vyas.
Kulathakal stated that, “GOPIO International advocates for the people’s rights, fights on their behalf and assists the Indian diaspora around the globe on issues such as immigration and visa, PIO card matters, social services for the diaspora, inheritance and legacy issues and to facilitate the often stranded diaspora travelers to their home country, and scores of other issues related to family and property matters.”
“Considering that GOPIO is a charitable organization, this offer was considered as a most valuable concession to GOPIO where it can establish an appropriate office and direct its activities and efficiently service all its regional offices and country chapters in a most effective way,” added Harbachan Singh.
