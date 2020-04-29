Three Indian Americans have been named to the newly created “New York Forward Re-opening Advisory Board,” according to a press release from the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on April 28.
They are: Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard; Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City; and Chandrika Tandon, Chair of Tandon Capital Associates.
Cuomo announced the creation of the Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy during the coronavirus pandemic. The advisory board will be chaired by former secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state.
"We've come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process," Cuomo said. "We have to be smart about this – emotions can't drive our re-opening process – and we've come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to re-open. We've also created a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal."
The governor also confirmed 3,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 295,106 confirmed cases in the state. He also outlined additional guidelines for a phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis.
Banga, president and chief executive officer of MasterCard and a member of its board of directors, was previously chief executive officer of Citigroup Asia Pacific responsible for all businesses in the region, including institutional banking, alternative investments, wealth management, consumer banking and credit cards.
Banga is a member of the Board of Overseers of the Weill Cornell Medical College and chairman of the U.S.-India Business Council.
Dandapani is a hotel industry veteran, recognized in 1998 as one of Crain’s New York Business top 100 minority business leaders in New York City.
In 2002, the Asian American Business Development Center, New York, selected him as one of 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business.
Tandon, chair and founder of Tandon Capital Associates, Soul Chants Music, and the Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation, immigrated to the U.S. to work for McKinsey and Company, becoming the first Indian woman hired. In 1990, she risked her life savings to found Tandon Capital Associates, a financial advisory company, restructuring preeminent financial institutions worldwide, and creating billions of dollars of market cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.