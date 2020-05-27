Two Indian Americans have been named as members of New York state’s Blue-Ribbon Commission, which is focused on improving telehealth and broadband access using new, innovative technologies.
Sid Mukherjee, assistant professor at Columbia University as well as a physician and author; and Satish K. Tripathi, president of SUNY Buffalo, were named by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo among the 15 members of the Commission, which is being chaired by former CEO and executive chairman of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, according to a press release. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo also announced May 24 that New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps in state while following appropriate health protocols.
The Blue Ribbon Commission on “reimagining New York will be charged with making recommendations on how to improve transportation, safety, housing, education, the economy and the health care system in the state.
Schmidt joined the briefing via video conference, according to a report on 27east.com.
“The first priorities of what we’re trying to do are focused on telehealth, remote learning and broadband,” Schmidt said. “We can take this terrible disaster and accelerate all of those in ways that will make things much, much better. The solutions that we have to come up with have to help the people most in need. People are in different situations throughout the state — we have to consider all of them.”
Michael Dowling, the CEO of Northwell Health, is leading the effort on public health concerning telemedicine, allocating health care resources statewide, hardening the system against future challenges and supporting health care worker, added the report.
The governor also announced that more than 10,000 households on Long Island have received Nourish New York products. First announced by the governor on April 27, the Nourish New York Initiative provides relief by purchasing food and products from upstate farms and directs them to the populations who need them most through New York's network of food banks.
As we move forward with reopening, we have to keep one eye on the future and start talking about building back better, not just building to what we had before, said Cuomo.
