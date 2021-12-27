Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Indian American attorney Himesh Gandhi to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for a term set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025, according to a press release issued Dec. 21.
The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy, noted the release.
Gandhi, from Sugar Land, is an attorney and equity shareholder at Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC. He is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Gandhi is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Fort Bend Bar Association. He previously served on the Sugar Land City Council, as vice chairman of the Arc of Fort Bend, and as a board member for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Child Advocates of Fort Bend.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Houston Baptist University and a J.D. from South Texas College of Law.
