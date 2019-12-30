CHICAGO, Ill. — Abin Kuriakose was appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to the Illinois Asian American Employment Plan Advisory Council to represent the state's Indian American and South Asian American communities.
The Advisory Council is tasked to examine the number of Asian Americans employed by the state government, the barriers faced by Asian-Americans who seek employment or promotional opportunities within government, and the possible incentives that could be offered.
The council will be focused to promote equitable representation of Asian-Americans within state government. The council comprises of 11 maximum members, each of whom shall be an Asian-American subject matter expert, appointed by the governor, according to a press release.
Kuriakose is currently director of Technology and Innovation Strategy (the ChicagoNEXT initiative) at World Business Chicago, the City of Chicago's economic development organization chaired by the mayor.
The Indian American also serves as board secretary of the Indo-American Democratic Organization, an Illinois South Asian American political action committee and one of the oldest South Asian political advocacy organizations in the United States.
Kuriakose is a 2018 Civic Leadership Fellow of the University of Chicago and senior advisor for the Illinois Asian American Leaders Caucus.
