The Ohio Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force invited Indian American survivor-advocate Harold D’Souza to train Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on identifying red flags in human labor trafficking and debt bondage.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has taken the initiative to transform Ohio into an anti-human trafficking zone, freedom first, freedom for all, a press release notes.
The Feb. 20 event was organized at Patrol General Headquarters located at Columbus.
D’Souza shared his experience of labor trafficking and debt bondage in America. He spoke about how foreign national victims are scared to see, talk or even cross paths with a police officer, the release said.
“Immigrant victims are manipulated, tricked, and trapped by perpetrators with threats of being arrested, handcuffed, jailed, and deported,” the Indian American said, according to the release.
The patrol is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which is administrated by a director who holds a cabinet-level position in state government, it said.
The commander of the patrol holds the rank of colonel and is referred to as the superintendent.
The patrol maintains a uniformed complement of about 1,600 officers. In addition, about 1,000 support personnel, including load limit inspectors, motor vehicle inspectors, motor carrier enforcement inspectors, dispatchers, electronics technicians, and civilian specialists complete the patrol's personnel strength, according to the release.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama appointed D’Souza to the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking in 2015, and he has continued his services under President Donald Trump.
Michelle Hannan, from The Salvation Army, spoke on building rapport with human trafficking survivors. Delegates from Department of Homeland Security Investigations addressed assisting foreign nationals and victims of labor trafficking on issuing Continued Presence status to qualifying victims, which leads to U or T visa and eventually to a Green Card, the release added.
“It was encouraging, empowering, and emotional experience to witness these humble Ohio State Highway Patrol Officers’ passion to protect the victims and prosecute the perpetrators,” reflected D’Souza.
Anyone who knows a victim of human trafficking is asked to share their trauma with the Ohio State Highway Patrol or call the Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 to get freedom.
D’Souza, a survivor of labor trafficking and debt bondage, is a co-founder of Eyes Open International, a non-profit focused on developing prevention efforts globally through survivor informed research.
