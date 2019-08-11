The Graduate Theological Union announced that Dr. Purushottama Bilimoria of the GTU’s Mira and Ajay Shingal Center for Dharma Studies has been awarded a Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Award to teach and conduct research at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, India.
The Indian American professor will travel to India for the Fall 2019 semester, where he will teach courses at Ashoka University on “Philosophies of India and the West” and “Gandhi and Nonviolence,” and will pursue additional research on a project entitled, “Rt Hon Srinivasa Sastri: His Relationship with the Empire, Gokhlae, and Gandhi,” GTU said.
Since 2014, Bilimoria has been a core doctoral faculty member and distinguished teaching and research fellow at the Graduate Theological Union, who also serves as a visiting faculty member at U.C. Berkeley.
He is the author or editor of numerous books, including the Routledge History of Indian Philosophy (2018) and Postcolonial Philosophy of Religion (2009). He serves as editor-in-chief of Sophia: International Journal of Philosophy and Traditions, and as coeditor the Journal of Dharma Studies.
“Dr. Purushottama Bilimoria is well-known in the field of the Cross-Cultural Philosophy of Religion—which he helped pioneer—and in Indian and Comparative Philosophy,” Dr. Rita D. Sherma, director of the Center for Dharma Studies, said in a statement. “His collaborations are worldwide, and he brings an international edge to his work with CDS/GTU students. The Fulbright-Nehru Award is a major honor, and all of us at CDS join the rest of the GTU community in celebrating Dr. Bilimoria’s receipt of this award.”
Bilimoria will return to the GTU for the Spring 2020 semester, when he will teach a course on yoga and ethics with a focus on yoga in the age of modernity and advanced Dharma studies.
