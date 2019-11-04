Indian American talent manager Priya Satiani, who joined the Los Angeles, Calif.-based entertainment firm Grandview in 2016, has now been offered a partnership at the firm.
Grandview is a full-service entertainment management company that represents actors, writers, and filmmakers across all mediums.
In an exclusive report, Deadline shared that that the appointment marks the first internal partner promotion for the ascending Grandview, which was founded in 2014 and at the time mostly represented writers.
According to Deadline, Satiani’s actor and writer-director client list includes Jonathan Majors (“The Last Black Man In San Francisco”), Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”), Zazie Beetz (“Joker”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency”), Cleopatra Coleman (“In The Shadow Of The Moon”), Angela Sarafyan (“Westworld”), David Rysdahl (“Nine Days”), Taylour Paige (“White Boy Rick”), Wade Allain Marcus (“Grown-ish”), Sarah Yarkin (“Single Parents”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Indian American Ravi Patel (“Meet The Patels”).
“It’s exciting to be a part of the leadership team here at GVA and to be the first female partner with a group of people I truly admire,” she told Deadline. “I am very much looking forward to what’s ahead as we continue to grow.”
Satiani, who previously ran Genesis Entertainment, shared her happiness on being promoted on Facebook, writing: “Howdy, partners. Grateful to have a seat at THIS table, and also that my inbox only has 43 unread emails RN. It’s the little and big victories, ya know.”
The Grandview partners – Matt Rosen, Jeremy Platt, Jeff Silver and Ben Rowe – told the publication, “Priya has built a powerhouse list of clients over these past few years. We are inspired as we have watched her craft the careers of the artists she works with as they ascend to the highest altitudes of storytelling, and she has continued to help grow the company in amazing ways.”
