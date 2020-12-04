A bill aiming to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards, thereby clearing a decades long backlog for over 1.3 million Indian Americans, passed the Senate Dec. 2, but will likely be stalemated in the House due to last-minute provisions added to the measure.
S 386 was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. The bill passed the Senate on a unanimous vote, after two riders were attached, including a transition cap that would limit green cards to 70 percent in the first one to nine years following the bill’s enactment, and to 50 percent in the years after.
The bill must now return to the House, which passed a version of the bill — HR 1044 known as the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 — last July.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, who sponsored the House bill, tweeted Dec. 2 that she would not support the Senate’s version of the bill. “While I recognize the sincerity of all members struggling to find solutions, unfortunately the provisions sent to the House by the Senate most likely make matters worse, not better,” she wrote.
“I plan to swiftly & thoughtfully work with my colleagues to resolve outstanding issues & get a measure across the finish line that can pass both Houses of Congress,” said Lofgren, who received impassioned pleas on her Twitter feed from hundreds of Indian Americans to dismiss with politics and get the bill passed.
Lofgren’s bill eliminated the per-country cap, and allocated green cards on a “first come, first served basis,” over a 3-year phase-in period. During year one, no more than 85 percent of employment-based visas would be allocated to India or China; in years two and three, no more than 90 percent of employment-based visas would be allocated to India or China.
Aman Kapoor, president of Immigration Voice, which has actively advocated for passage of the bill in both the House and the Senate, told India-West that some version of the bill has been in Congress since 2008. Current legislation limits individual countries to only 7 percent of employment-based green cards available in a year. More than 1.3 million Indian nationals with approved green card applications are currently in the queue, but fewer than 10,000 employment-based green cards can be allotted to individuals from India each year. Indian nationals are thereby stuck in a queue that can last as long as eight decades; many die while still waiting for their green cards.
Moreover, children of H-1B visa holders are no longer considered dependents once they turn 18, and thereby age out, meaning they must establish their own status via a foreign student visa, or return to the home country.
“We are thrilled that this bill passed the Senate and remain hopeful that the House and Senate will come to an agreement in the next couple of weeks before the Congressional session ends,” Kapoor told India-West. “We hope the House will take up this bill again and pass it quickly.”
Kapoor added that the White House has not signaled any opposition to the bill, indicating that President Donald Trump would likely sign the measure if it comes before him.
Doug Rand, co-founder of Boundless Immigration (boundless.com), told India-West that the measure will likely result in a stalemate, as the House and Senate try to bang out their differences before this session of Congress ends Dec. 18. Both chambers would have to re-vote on the compromise measure before it is passed, he explained.
“The clock is ticking. Once this Congressional session ends, the process must start all over again,” said Rand, former assistant director for entrepreneurship in the Obama administration’s Office of Science & Tech Policy.
“This is the status quo for people stuck in the green card backlog. Many of them should be citizens already. It is regrettable that we have political systems that cannot solve these problems in a timely manner.”
Rand noted that President-elect Joe Biden has called for “bold immigration reform,” which could eliminate the per-country cap.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a cosponsor of H1044, said in a press statement Dec. 2: “I’m glad to see senators from both parties came together to resoundingly pass the Fairness For High-Skilled Immigrants Act, to strengthen our economy and draw talent from across the world.”
“Ending nationality discrimination and leveling the playing field for high-skilled applicants, our legislation will keep families together while helping American companies retain top talent. I urge my colleagues and the president to take the final steps necessary to make these reforms a reality,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.