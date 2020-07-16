WASHINGTON – A group of 174 Indian nationals, including seven minors, has filed a lawsuit against the recent proclamation by President Donald Trump on the H-1B visa that would prevent them from entering the United States or that a visa would not be issued to them.
According to a PTI report, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued summonses July 15 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, along with Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.
The lawsuit was filed on July 14.
"The proclamation 10052's H-1B/H-4 visa ban hurts the United States' economy, separates families and defies the Congress. While the two former points render it unseemly, the latter point renders it unlawful," said the lawsuit filed by lawyer Wasden Banias on behalf of the Indian nationals, reported PTI.
The lawsuit seeks an order declaring the presidential proclamation restriction on issuing new H-1B or H-4 visas or admitting new H-1B or H-4 visa holders as unlawful. It also urges the court to compel the State Department to issue decisions on pending requests for H-1B and H-4 visas, noted PTI.
As reported in India-West earlier (see story here: https://bit.ly/3fyi0gF), Trump’s proclamation, which was issued June 22, took effect on June 24 and will be in place until Dec. 31. The ban applies to workers currently outside the U.S. However, a clause in the proclamation allows the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Labor, to continue the ban, if necessary, and to make modifications as needed.
In his proclamation, Trump stated: “American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy, including against millions of aliens who enter the United States to perform temporary work.”
“Temporary workers are often accompanied by their spouses and children, many of whom also compete against American workers,” he stated, implicitly referring to the H-4 Employment Authorization Document, which allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the U.S. H-4 EAD holders are largely women from India.
“Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy,” said the president. “But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers,” he added.
In a statement released shortly after Trump signed the proclamation, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, said: “I’m deeply disappointed by President Trump’s misguided order to suspend these key work visa programs. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of this pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery.”
Forbes, which first reported the lawsuit filed by the Indian nationals, said the complaint points out that Congress specified the rules under which H-1B visa holders could work in the U.S. and balanced the interests of U.S. workers and employers, reported PTI.
"The complaint seeks to protect H-1B professionals, including those who have passed the labor certification process and possess approved immigrant petitions. Such individuals are waiting for their priority date to obtain permanent residence, a wait that can take many years for Indian nationals," Forbes reported.
