SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Close to 200 people, predominantly Indian Muslims along with a small group of their friends from the wider Sacramento community, gathered at the California State Capitol steps Dec. 29 to protest against what they called “discriminatory moves” by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India.
The basic message that they wanted to send out was that the secular fabric of India was being jeopardized by the recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, now known as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the possible implementation of National Register of Citizens, a pilot project started in Assam, which could be duplicated throughout the country.
The widespread impression is that the combination of these two will have a direct detrimental impact on the lives of Muslims living in India. Many protests have already been held within the country against the CAA and NRC.
The protestors, many of whom were holding the Indian flag, were welcomed by the first speaker/organizer with the words, “We are all gathered here today (on a cold Sacramento December morning) because we love India.” Another added that “We are all here for the unity of India. And there were cries for ‘Azadi’ (freedom) here, but they were for Azadi within India.”
This gathering was also an effort to reject all forms of extremism. There were many speakers at the event who voiced their support for the rights of all Indians irrespective of their religious backgrounds.
CAIR executive director Basim Elkarra, in his speech, reminded everyone of the work of individuals, including a prominent Indian Muslim from this part of California, towards the founding of the Ghadar Party which sought the freedom of India from the British rule. Elkarra added that the non-violent struggle of Mahatma Gandhi influenced the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and strongly helped the civil rights struggle right here in America.
Sikh American attorney Amar Singh Shergill spoke about the need to stand in solidarity with all the others on the issue of human rights. He shared what his elders had taught him about the Punjabi and South Asian brotherhood irrespective of different faiths. He also spoke about the power people possess as a community to exert their influence locally and nationally. “You need a wide coalition,” he added.
Shergill praised Indian American Members of Congress Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal for standing up for the rights of all people in South Asia and indicated that Congressman Ami Bera needed to be contacted by his voters to be persuaded to add his voice, too.
Members of the local interfaith community also spoke and reflected on the current situation in India.
