A group of scholars from universities across the U.S. have been named to serve on the advisory board of the “Kamala Harris Project,” which aims to study the first term of America's first Black, first Indian American, and first female vice president.
The project will be housed at the University of Southern California’s Dornsife Center for Leadership by Women of Color. It does not have a dedicated Web site, but does have a Facebook page. Administrators on the page noted that it was not a “fan page,” but would instead focus on academic discussions. The scholars are non-partisan, and the project is not for profit.
Harris is the daughter of the late Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who hailed from Chennai. Harris’s father, Donald Harris, is a Jamaican-American economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University. Gopalan raised her two daughters largely on her own after she divorced Harris in 1971. The junior senator from California made her own bid for the top of the seat, but dropped out of the crowded Democratic race in late 2019. President Joe Biden, with whom she sparred while still a contender, nonetheless picked her as his running mate.
Members of the advisory board include: Duchess Harris of Macalester College; Nadia Brown of Georgetown University; Pearl Dowe of Emory University; Sangay Mishra of Drew University; Sara Sadhwani of Pomona College; Brooklyne Gipson of University of Illinois; Wendy Smooth of Ohio State University; and Angela Lewis Maddox of the University of Alabama, Birmingham. The project’s conveners are USC professors Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, Jane Junn, Oneka LaBennett, and Francille Wilson.
“I am excited to be a part of a group of scholars who have done tremendous work in the field of race, gender, and politics, and this project is taking off at a time when issues of race and gender are at the center of politics in the U.S.,” said Mishra, assistant professor of political science at Drew, in a press statement.
“My own work on South Asians in the U.S. and their political mobilization and participation brought me to this project,” he said. “I am particularly interested in following how the South Asian and Asian American identity of Vice President Harris is going to shape the conversations in these communities and the extent to which her presence is going to create connections and conversations between Black and South Asian and Asian American communities.”
In an op-ed for The Washington Post last October, before the general election, Mishra wrote: For historical reasons, women who are Asian American, South Asian American and Black have been framed as marginal to American identity — something (former President Donald) Trump returns to again and again in his comments about immigrants, refugees and people of color.”
“Yet Harris is the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, and the identities she inhabits point to the possibilities of solidarity between different racial minorities to contend with the politics of White racial resentment.”
The Kamala Harris Project organized a symposium May 4, examining the vice president’s first 100 days in office. Sadhwani and Maneesh Arora of Wellesley College presented the results of a survey of 1,000 Indian Americans.
“We find strong support for Kamala Harris, a desire for more Indian Americans in politics, and a belief that Indian Americans have common cultural, economic, and political interests, regardless of party affiliation,” wrote Sadhwani and Arora, adding: “The findings suggest that while the majority of Indian Americans identify with the Democratic Party, their desire to see more descriptive representatives expands beyond partisan identity.”
