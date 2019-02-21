Indian economist, statistician, and politician Subramanian Swamy was among a host of dignitaries invited as speakers at the 2019 MIT India Conference Feb. 16 at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass. Swamy, however, was the only one whose name had come under a scanner for engaging in “divisive hateful rhetoric” in the past.
An online campaign, endorsed by some Indian American and Muslim groups, appealed to MIT president L. Rafael Reif to revoke the invitation.
“Subramanian Swamy is an Islamophobic, homophobic and casteist political operative from India who has made a career out of demonizing and vilifying marginalized communities especially religious and sexual minorities,” read the change.org petition, which had collected close to 2,000 signatures.
It also pointed to Swamy’s ouster from Harvard University a few years ago for penning an op-ed in which he advocated for, said the campaign, “the destruction of hundreds of Indian mosques and the disenfranchisement of non-Hindus in India.”
But MIT, according to an article on Foxnews.com, stood by its decision.
“This is a moment when two of our most deeply held values — freedom of expression and inclusion — are in conflict,” MIT Chancellor Cynthia Barnhart and Provost Martin Schmidt wrote in a statement, according to Fox News. “In this instance, our students have chosen to allow Dr. Swamy to speak. We support their right to do so, and we expect to maintain our community’s standards of open, respectful dialogue.”
The theme of the 2019 conference was “India’s Competitive Edge.” The conference aims at reflecting on what unique factors have allowed India to thrive in science, sports, art, literature, and technology despite fewer resources at its disposal. Speakers included actors Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar, economist Raghuram Rajan, lawyer Arundhati Katju, politician Prakash Javadekar, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, scientist Indrani Medhi Thies and entrepreneurs Sanjeev Mehta and Satish K. Reddy, among others.
It was learned over the weekend that Swamy did not attend the conference but spoke via live video.
