ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A California man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai for his role in repealing net neutrality rules.
Markara Man of Norwalk, Calif., pleaded guilty Sept. 7 in federal court in Alexandria to sending multiple threatening emails to Pai.
The first email accused the Indian American chairman of being responsible for a child who allegedly had committed suicide because of the repeal of net neutrality regulations; the second email listed three locations in or around Arlington, and threatened to kill the chairman’s family members; the third email had no message in its body, but included an image depicting Pai and, in the foreground and slightly out of focus, a framed photograph of Pai and his family.
The FBI traced the emails to the 33-year-old Man, who admitted he sent them because he was upset about the repeal of net neutrality and wanted to scare Pai.
Man faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 7.
Defense lawyers said in court papers that mental illness contributed to Man’s actions and that he is now receiving treatment.
