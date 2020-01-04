BREA, Calif. — “Hellaro,” the first Gujarati movie to win India’s National Award for Best Feature Film, was screened to great excitement at the Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas Dec.22, according to a press release.
Brought for the first time to the big screen in Southern California by Adhir Shah’s Asman Productions, the screening drew huge crowds and generous sponsors. Shah said his entertainment and event company aimed to bring Gujarati movies to the area on a regular basis.
Movie goers showed up dressed in traditional Gujarati and other Indian attire and engaged in a round of garba to the music track of “Hellaro” during intermission.
The critically acclaimed “Hellaro” is inspired by folklore of a village in Kutch and real life instances of patriarchy. It brings awareness to the struggles for freedom by women.
