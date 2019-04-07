The youth chapter of the Gujarati Society of Southern California organized its inaugural Holi celebration, ‘Holi Hai 2019,’ March 24 at Whittier Narrows Recreation Park in South El Monte, Calif.
The celebration kicked off at noon with DJ Pratik from Fusion Sounds playing Holi classics from Bollywood. With over 600 pre-registrations and 200 walk-ins, the celebration saw huge interest not only from the Indian American diaspora but from various cultures, said a press release. This theme of diversity was also reflected in the cuisines that were offered during the event.
The first 500 ticket-buyers received personalized ‘Holi Hai!’ t-shirts designed by volunteer Jessica Khetani of JSK Designs.
“We are extremely grateful to our grand sponsor, Venus Group, for their in-kind contribution of the t-shirts. With timed color throws at the top of every hour, participants had the opportunity to celebrate and party together. DJ Krishan fueled the fun with regular showers of colored water on to our participants,” the organization said.
To add to the excitement, GSSC included a raffle drawing for two sets of two tickets each to the Arijit Singh concert, which will be held April 7. The organizers of the concert were among the sponsors of the Holi Hai event.
Naresh Bhakta from All4Lodging, also one of the sponsors, interviewed a guest at the festival, who said: “I had no plans to attend the event when I woke up this morning. And found the best entertainment at the park accidentally.”
“We are extremely grateful to our grand sponsors, Fusion Sounds and Venus Group, for their contribution to our celebration. Thank you to additional sponsors All4Lodging, Farm Fresh To You and the organizers of the Arijit Singh concert. Lastly, and more importantly, thank you to all the volunteers, whose contributions were responsible for the success of this festival,” the organization added.
On April 6, the organization will be hosting a screening of the Gujarati film, “Oxygen.”
