ONTARIO, Calif. — Preparations are in full swing at the Gujarati Society of Southern California for the Gujarati Unity Festival to be held on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Ontario Convention Center here.
A first of its kind event, the two-day mega festival, filled with thoughtful programming from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., will have something special for all age groups and faiths, organizers said.
A weekend after Diwali, the celebrations will continue with the “King of Bhajan & Sufi Music,” Osman Mir from India; the spirit of Navratri will be kept alive with the audience dancing to raas and garba and for those who want the flavor of Gujarat while relaxing; four Gujarati movies will be screened, “Shu Thayu,” “Cheeljhadap,” “Dhunki” and “Oxygen.” Type Caste Comedy – a South Asian standup comedy group comprising Richard Sarvate, Priyanka Wali, Ryan Sudhakaran and Sanj Nalwa – will be on hand to provide the laughs.
Gujaratis Got Talent will encompass dance, music, culture and arts performed by various local artists from within the community.
A highlight of the festival is the Singles Meet and Greet event that plans on having the youth get together to discuss the challenges and charms of growing up in the U.S.
Social Connections is another forum that will invite people who are single parents, divorced or widowed and are looking for a second chance to find a partner in life or just some support from the community.
The ‘live wire’ motivational speaker, Rahul Kapoor Jain, will be present to remind attendees that their hectic lifestyles should not let them forget to pay attention to themselves and provide them with practical and implementable tools for personal growth.
The young 15-year-old child prodigy, Sparsh Shah, who is currently challenging his condition Osteogenesis Imperfecta by doing everything that we think he cannot do, will connect and inspire the audience through rap, songs and talks that will inspire and get festival-goers to relook at their lives with gratitude, noted a press release.
For the spiritually inclined and yoga lovers, there will be a “Full Chakra Activation,”which will provide the audience the method to activate each energy center and charge it.
Children’s programs, calligraphy and art exhibitions, too, will form the backdrop of this much awaited mega event.
The grand sponsors of this event are: Jijaben Patel Foundation, Bhupesh & Kumud Parikh, Big Saver Foods, Smart Villages Initiatives and Popatlal and Dr. Kalpana Savla. Jay Bharat Restaurant, Rasraj and Tea India will be providing the food that is sure to indulge the taste buds of all.
For more information, visit www.gujaratiunityfestival.org or call Pramod Mistry: 213-610-5824.
