TARZANA, Calif. — Gurdip Inder Singh, wife of the late and well-known Southern California Indian American community leader Inder Singh, passed away on Jan. 22 three days before her 84th birthday. Fondly referred to as “Deepi” by everyone who knew her, she was active and worked side by side with her husband on issues related to the community, whether political, education or service.
Her death comes months after the passing of her husband on Sept. 27 last year. Their son, VJ Singh, said, “They are together again. It was 57 years of true love.”
She battled polio all her life and walked with a limp but did not let her stymie her activities. Singh was a registered dietician, certified diabetic educator and held a masters in nutrition and health from the University of California, Los Angeles. She worked for Kaiser Permanante for 40 years and regularly provided her expertise at health fairs and other outlets on adapting Indian food for health.
Other than VJ Singh, she was the mother of daughter Rachna and grandmother to two granddaughters. Her passing at home was a peaceful one, the family said.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale on Feb. 7. Antim Ardas will be on the same day at 1:30 p.m. at Khalsa Care Foundation in Pacoima.
