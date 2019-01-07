An Indian American Sikh man in Fishers, Indiana, is set to receive the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award.
Gurinder Singh Khalsa will receive the award this month, the Carmel, Indiana-based publication Current said in a Dec. 25 report.
Khalsa was named the award recipient based on his efforts in changing the Transportation Security Administration’s policy regarding turbans, the report noted.
In 2007, Khalsa was forcibly removed from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York after he refused to unwrap his turban, the publication said.
He was traveling from Buffalo to Sacramento, Calif., when TSA officials attempted to send him through extra security measures for wearing a turban even though he didn’t set off any alarms, it said.
As a member of the Sikh community, the turban is one of five sacred articles of faith. Unlike a cap, a turban must be unraveled to remove it.
When Khalsa would not remove his turban in the airport, he said he was taken away by security, it said.
TSA officials informed Khalsa he would encounter the same issue at every airport in the nation, so he took a two-hour taxi ride to Canada, where he immediately contacted a friend with an ethnic media organization. He was interviewed on live TV, and calls from the Sikh community began pouring in, according to the Current report.
“That’s how I started,” he said, according to the report. “I got a lot of calls and older people from my community started crying, ‘We were going to India to attend a wedding,’ or attend a funeral or visit their parents on long-distance flights. They made them remove their turbans.”
Sikh community members told Singh Khalsa that TSA rules require turbans be placed on the security belt next to the shoes. Because of the turban’s importance to the Sikh religion, Singh Khalsa compared the act to that of stripping a woman, the report noted.
“That’s the time it kicked in. I said, ‘No, somebody has got to stop this and somebody has got to do something,’” he said in the report. “That was our dignity and respect and freedom of faith. When I listened and people were crying, they said, ‘Somebody has got to stand up,’ and I said, ‘No matter what, I am not going to leave any stone unturned until we change this policy’.”
Khalsa met with members of the U.S. Congress and then traveled across the U.S. to acquire at least 20,000 signatures to change TSA’s policy. He collected 67,000 signatures, the report said.
“That is why I am getting the Trailblazer Award,” he told the publication. “They not only changed the policy, they also had our (Sikh) community people engage with those TSA checkpoints all over the U.S. to give them the training and let them know how we need to be more sensitive and accommodative to the article of faith. That is the beauty. That makes me in my heart feel we are one of the best countries on the face of the earth.”
Jose Lusende, vice president for Strategy and External Relation of Recorder Media Group, said the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award is one of three special awards the Indiana Minority Business Magazine offers, according to the publication.
“Rosa Parks refused to stand up on the bus, changing the cause of actions that led to igniting the civil rights movement,” Lusende said in the report. “Gurinder, he was going through security and they told him he needed to remove his turban and he refused to do that. It went all the way to the (U.S.) Senate to order TSA to change the policy requiring people to remove their turbans. We thought that was very important, and that is why he is getting the award.”
A 14-minute film showing Khalsa’s experience when he was forcibly removed from the Buffalo International Airport for refusing to remove his turban during security screenings is in the works.
Khalsa plays himself in the film. His 14-year-old son, Ajaypratap Singh, plays his younger version. A trailer is expected to be available by Jan. 18, the report said.
The film is based on Khalsa’s true story of being denied boarding a flight because of his turban. The film is expected to be released early this year, it said.
