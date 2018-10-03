The New York Lottery Sept. 27 announced that Staten Island resident Nandlall Mangal has claimed the $245.6 million sole jackpot-winning ticket from the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing.
Mangal, 42, said he purchases his lottery tickets when the jackpots reach $100 million, according to a news release.
“I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big,” the Guyanese-Indian carpenter said in the release. “I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets.”
Mangal purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing and left it on his kitchen table.
“The ticket sat on my kitchen table for a week because I was out of town. I checked the website when I got back and was surprised that I won the jackpot!” he said.
Staten Island’s newest lottery multi-millionaire claimed his prize in the form of a trust. On behalf of The Sea & Sand Trust, he has chosen to receive his Powerball prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after required withholdings, it said.
When asked how it feels to be a new lottery multi-millionaire Mangal said, “Shocking! Right now I just plan to relax and see where it goes from there,” according to the release.
Mangal did say he plans to use a portion of his winnings to travel. “I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii,” he noted in the Lottery release.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island. Reports said that Mangal tried to keep his new wealth a secret for as long as possible, and even went to work the next day as per normal, and he only went public with the winning ticket because state law required him to do so.
Mangal is the 91st New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more this year, the release said.
The New York Lottery contributed $ 1,337,283,719 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout the five boroughs of New York City during fiscal year 2017-2018.
