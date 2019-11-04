Indian American actor Kal Penn takes a photo of a line of applicants at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. H-1B visa applications — allotted to highly-skilled foreign workers, primarily from India — are facing alarmingly high rates of rejection. “Trump wants a broad attack on all immigration,” immigration attorney John Lawit told India-West in 2017. “He could re-define everything so that Ph.D.s don’t get H-1Bs,” said the attorney, who is known to the Indian American community for his work with asylum seekers who are facing deportation. (in.usembassy.gov photo)