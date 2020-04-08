As massive numbers of U.S. workers lose jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an advocacy group, HireITPeople, has created a White House petition asking that a grace period — which currently allows H-1B workers to remain in the U.S. following a layoff — be extended to 180 days.
The U.S. Labor Department reported April 2 that an estimated 10 million people filed for unemployment during the previous two weeks. Several economists estimate that as many as 47 million U.S. workers — 32 percent of the workforce — could be laid off or furloughed during the pandemic. Most U.S. states have mandated some form of shelter-in-place, which orders people to stay at home to mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus.
Under normal conditions, an H-1B worker who is laid off or fired has a 60-day grace period to find another job. If he or she does not, they must return to the home country. Almost 80 percent of H-1B workers are from India.
The White House petition, created by Dan Nandan of HireIT People, notes: “The Covid-19 situation is getting worse with massive lay-offs expected. The economic conditions may have a significant impact on H-1B workers.”
The petition noted that laid-off H-1B workers who have passed the 60-day grace period cannot currently return back to India with their families. India has issued a travel ban barring U.S. citizens and Indian Americans with OCI cards from travelling to the country. The end period of the travel ban was originally scheduled to lift April 15, but may be extended.
Indian nationals who return to the country from abroad are also subject to a 14-day quarantine period.
“H-1B workers cater to the economy at large, mainly supporting the IT Industry with high tax contributions,” noted Nandan in the petition.
“We request the government to temporarily extend the 60-day grace period to 180 days and protect the H-1B workers under these difficult times,” he said.
H-1B workers laid off at the start of the pandemic in the U.S. — around the first week of March — are close to losing their immigration status and are in danger of deportation. Most countries, however, have closed off their borders to international travel.
The Newark, Calif.-based Mathews Peddibhotla Law Group has issued a COVID-19 advisory related to layoffs. “If companies are unable to generate enough work for an employee due to the COVID-19 outbreak, then H-1B workers, whose immigration status is tied to their employment, may not be able to maintain their non-immigrant status,” noted the firm. “There is currently no specific COVID-19 relief to non-immigrant workers whose immigration status is tied to their employment.” it said.
India-West earlier reported that H-1B workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits; however, MPLG points out that they must continue to be paid if they are furloughed because of a lack of assigned work. “For example, if an employer is losing money and needs to furlough its employers, even if it is due to COVID-19, the employer may still be obligated to pay the H-1B wages,” noted MPLG in a blog post.
However, cautioned the firm, if the H-1B worker is furloughed because of shelter-in-place orders which do not allow them to perform work, then the employer may not be obligated to pay them, noted the firm. (See story here: https://bit.ly/3aUa3Qp)
