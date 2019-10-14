Houston, Texas-based Halliburton Energy Services has agreed to pay $275,000 to two Muslim American employees who claimed they were harassed by the company’s managers and co-workers for a number of years.
The plaintiffs in the case are Indian American Mir Ali, and Syrian American Hassan Snoubar. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced a settlement Oct. 8 in the national origin and religious discrimination lawsuit.
Ali and Snoubar were employed at the energy company’s Kilgore, Texas facility. India-West reported in June 2018 that Ali, an operator assistant, was subjected to taunts and name calling about his national origin and religion. One Halliburton supervisor frequently asked Ali about his “magic carpet,” according to the lawsuit. (see earlier story: https://bit.ly/35nkvgZ)
Halliburton had not issued a response to the settlement as of Oct. 10.
Halliburton employees allegedly used company headsets to proclaim that Ali and Snoubar were terrorists. Snoubar was frequently called a camel jockey. Workers disparaged their appearance and said their cultures frequently practiced bestiality, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Snoubar alleged that he was fired when he brought up his concerns with management. It is unclear whether Ali still works for the company, which has 55,000 employees around the globe and is the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry.
In addition to paying $275,000 in monetary relief to Snoubar and Ali, the decree enjoins Halliburton from engaging in national origin or religious discrimination or retaliation in the future.
The company has also agreed to provide training on national origin and religious discrimination to managerial and human resources employees, post a notice of employee rights under Title VII, and report future complaints of national origin and religious discrimination to the EEOC, according to the announcement.
"Individual identity is understandably often rooted in a person's religious affiliation and ancestry," said EEOC Dallas District Office Regional Attorney Robert A. Canino, in a press statement.
"The employer's approach through this resolution to address employee misconduct in the field and sharpen the company's response to reported harassment also serves as a positive reinforcement of an overall message of mutual respect,” he said.
EEOC Senior Trial Attorney Joel Clark said in the statement: "Employees should be able to come to the workplace without fear of intimidation or taunts based on where they are from or what religion they observe. We appreciate that Halliburton has committed to helping the EEOC eradicate these forms of discrimination in its workplaces."
