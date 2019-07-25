Hallmark has introduced a brand new card line celebrating Indian culture.
Its newest collection, ‘Golden Thread,’ reflects the beauty and symbolism of Indian culture and blends its distinct heritage with inspirations of modern culture, the company stated in a press release.
The new card lines also celebrate Chinese, African American and Latino cultures.
‘Golden Thread’ not only recognizes festivals like Diwali and Ramadan but also celebrates significant moments such as a baby’s 100th day and first birthday. Pictures of tigers, elephants, camels and peacocks adorn many of the cards.
“Hallmark has always been about helping people share what’s in their hearts with those they love, and our mission includes all people. We want to continue to help people connect with each other in the ways that are most meaningful and relevant to them,” said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer at Hallmark Greetings. “For more than a hundred years, Hallmark has listened carefully to our customers to understand their relationship needs, and today is no different. As the world changes, our cards are also changing to help as many people as possible experience the power of a card in ways that are unique and relevant to their cultures.”
The collection is now available where Hallmark cards are sold and on Hallmark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.