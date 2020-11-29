Hami Nepali Global and Rotary Club of New York ‘Queens’ held their first-ever Diwali celebration at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, New York, Nov. 14.
The event was attended by prominent leaders from the Chinese, Indian, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Burmese, Tibetan and Korean communities.
“They gathered on the platform to send a message of unity during Diwali celebration,” stated a press release.
During the celebration, Hami Nepali Global honored Dilip Chauhan, a prominent Indian American community leader as well as former deputy comptroller of Nassau County, with a ‘Covid-19 Hero’ award.
Other leaders who were honored included Chong Duk Byun from the Korean community; Lok Nath Sigdel from the Nepali community; Hiren Chauhan, owner of the Empire State Titans Cricket Team; and Winnie Greco from the Chinese community.
The awards were presented by Assemblymember-elect Jessica Rojas, Amrit Lama, president of Hami Nepali Global; and Nabaraj KC, president of Rotary Club of New York ‘Queens,’ who also emceed the event.
Rojas vividly spoke about Queens and its diversity and inclusiveness.
All the community leaders advocated for declaring Diwali as a city holiday, said the release, adding that city council candidates present at the event, Ingrid, Moumita and Fatima, stated that if they win the 2021 election, they will work toward that goal.
While accepting the award, Chauhan said: “During this trying time due to Covid, we have all become physically separated by six feet of distance but as you know, in Sanskrit, Deepavali is a row of lights, and the way you all have provided to needy people in so many ways – some of you have distributed food, some awareness about Covid through zoom calls or entertainment, encouraged people to stay home, distributed free thermometers and many other ways – you all have celebrated Diwali by helping each other. I consider you all have become a light in people’s life and that’s the true way to celebrate Diwali.”
