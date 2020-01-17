ASPIRE PAC, the political arm of Asian American and Pacific Islander Members of Congress, has issued a wave of endorsements for the 2020 elections.
Among those endorsed by the political action committee included U.S. House candidates Pritesh Gandhi and Sri Kulkarni in Texas, Hiral Tipirneni in Arizona, Raja Krishnamoorthi in Illinois, and Pramila Jayapal in Washington.
Gandhi, Kulkarni, and Tipirneni, as well as fellow endorsee Gina Ortiz Jones of Texas, are vying for seats that would help flip their respective states from Republican to Democrat.
With this announcement, ASPIRE has endorsed 19 House and Senate candidates so far for the 2020 cycle, it said.
“In 2018, Americans elected a record number of 20 Asian American and Pacific Islanders to Congress. We’re proud to support the next wave of AAPI Democrats elected to Congress and stand with our champions in the House and Senate,” said ASPIRE chair Congresswoman Grace Meng.
ASPIRE was established to work for fair representation in Congress by supporting and increasing the number of AAPI policymakers, and federal candidates with large AAPI constituencies, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.