The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office in California recently announced a group of new hires for 2021, with Indian American Harjot “Harry” Dhillon among those brought on.
Dhillon graduated magna cum laude from the University of California, Irvine in 2017. He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law in 2020.
While there, he was a member of the South Asian Law Student Association, a research editor for the National Black Law Journal, and a member of the Fall 2018 Mock Trial Internal Competition Honorary Prosecution Team, his bio notes.
Dhillon began his career at this office as a law clerk in 2018 where he drafted opposition motions and translated witness statements.
In 2019, he returned as a 2L honors law clerk and conducted a misdemeanor jury trial, six felony preliminary hearings, and a motion to quash a search warrant hearing.
He also prepared, evaluated, and pleaded out eight misdemeanor cases. In 2020, he was an honors post-bar law clerk working on motions and conducting hearings under SuDDA Leigh Frazier and DDA Alaleh Kianerci, the DA’s Office said in its bio of Dhillon.
In 2016, Dhillon served as an intern for Paskevichyan, Piloyan & Associates, LLP in Sacramento, it adds.
His interest in the law began as a young boy, watching a family member face repeated criminal prosecution. “I lived in a household marked by mental illness, domestic violence, and police intervention. But it is my past which motivates me to keep pushing.”
“I was the kid in the back of the courtroom,” he said in his bio page.
Dhillon recalls attending a criminal court hearing, after which a prosecutor explained to him the ethical role of prosecutors within the criminal justice system, it said.
“That conversation made me appreciate the necessary candor and honesty involved in representing the people. And now it has given me the ability to understand that each file I touch, no matter the charge, has ramifications for not only that person but that person’s family,” he added. “I grasped the importance of enforcing the laws at the root of our social system, while also remaining cognizant of its power over the lives of others.”
Dhillon, a practicing Sikh who speaks fluent Punjabi, is a volunteer for the Sikh Sports Association. Since 2014, he has helped the SSA organize local sports tournaments and track meets for underprivileged youth in the greater Bay Area. As a native Bay Area resident, he welcomes the opportunity to continue serving his community, his bio adds.
