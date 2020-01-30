India’s outgoing ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla took over his new role as the country’s Foreign Secretary Jan. 28, on the same day that the Ministry of External Affairs formally announced Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s appointment as India’s next ambassador to the U.S.
Sandhu, currently India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, is expected to up his post in Washington, DC on Feb. 4, a source at the Indian Embassy told India-West. The Indian media, including India-West, reported Sandhu’s appointment several days before it was officially announced by the MEA.
U. S. Ambassador to India Ken Juster tweeted: “Congratulations to Harsh Shringla on his first day as the newly appointed Foreign Secretary of India. We look forward to working with you to advance the US-India global strategic partnership.”
Shringla joins his new post ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to India, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 14-16.
In a press statement forwarded to India-West Shringla said: “I look forward to working with India’s many partners in the international system — in enhancing developmental and economic linkages, as well as connectivities with our neighbors building synergies with major powers.”
Shringla did not reference Pakistan outright in his statement, but obliquely stated that India is “seeking a shared, undifferentiated and unambiguous approach to terrorism and the threat it poses to free societies.”
The new foreign secretary stated that India is interested in “sustaining the gains of a rules-based multilateral order.” He added his interest in sharing India’s developmental model with developing nations in Africa and Latin America and stated that new initiatives and diplomatic missions would be launched.
Shringla said the Foreign Secretary’s office would also tackle the issue of climate change. “I entered the foreign service during the Cold War and I am entering the Foreign Secretary’s office at a time when global warming has become a pressing concern,” he said.
The office will also attempt to tackle opportunities and challenges in the cyber domain and emerging technologies, said Shringla, adding: “The MEA fully appreciates the critical nature of these issues for our country and our planet.”
Shringla noted the timber of his predecessors in the role and said he was proud to serve in the MEA alongside colleagues “who are amongst the finest, dedicated professionals serving the nation.”
“I remain as passionate about the Ministry and its role in our nation building as I did as a young probationer,” he said.
Sandhu had not issued a statement as of press time Jan. 29. He previously served twice in DC, acting as the Embassy’s liaison to the U.S. Congress from 1997. After serving in several capacities at the United Nations, then in Frankfurt, Germany, Sandhu returned to Washington in 2013, to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission. He took up his post in Colombo in 2017.
Sandhu takes up his post at a fractious time in the U.S.-India relationship. The countries are currently engaged in a multi-billion dollar trade war, which the U.S. hopes to resolve before Trump’s visit.
According to data issued by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, U.S. goods and services trade with India totaled an estimated $126.2 billion in 2017. Exports were $49.4 billion; imports were $76.7 billion.
The U.S. goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017, according to USTR data. Last year, the U.S. terminated its Generalized System of Preferences status for India, which provided duty-free entry of several products.
Shringla told India-West in an interview last year that the move was “an insignificant hiccup amounting to less than $190 million in duty reduction.
Several Sikhs on Twitter expressed hope that the new ambassador would address the crisis of Indian asylum seekers, primarily from Punjab, who are being held for indeterminate periods of time in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.
