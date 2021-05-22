The Harvard Business School Doctoral Programs and their faculty chair, David Scharfstein, the School’s Edmund Cogswell Converse Professor of Finance and Banking, March 26 announced three recipients of the 2020-2021 Wyss Award for Excellence in Doctoral Research and one winner of the Martin Award for Excellence in Business Economics, which included Indian American Sourobh Ghosh.
The prizes are presented each year based on excellence in innovative dissertation research, a Harvard news release said.
Ghosh studies how firms use digital experimentation to drive product innovation and strategy.
In one study, he shows that as the cost of experimentation has declined, firms are running more experiments but on lower value opportunities.
Overall, Ghosh’s research illustrates that it is important to measure and manage the experimentation process to ensure that it is delivering results that are consistent with the long-run strategic objectives of the firm.
The Wyss Awards are named in honor of Hansjörg Wyss, M.B.A ’65, who established the Hansjörg Wyss Endowment for Doctoral Education in 2004, it said.
The Wyss Endowment supports a broad range of efforts to strengthen the Harvard Business School Doctoral Programs, including fellowships and stipends for doctoral students, increased support for field research, new doctoral course development, teaching skills training, and the renovation of doctoral facilities on campus.
The Roger Martin Fund for Doctoral Research was established in 2006 through the generosity of Roger Martin, M.B.A. ’81, former dean of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.